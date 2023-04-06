Adipurush: New poster of Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman unveiled

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ shared a new poster from the film.

The poster features actor Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. In the image, we can see Devdatta sitting in a meditative pose.

In the backdrop, we glimpse the film’s lead actor Prabhas, who plays Raghav in Om Raut’s magnum opus.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote on Instagram, “Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan…Jai Pavanputra Hanuman.”