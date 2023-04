Work in progress: 'Game of Thrones' prequel about Aegon's conquest

WASHINGTON: The popular TV show Game of Thrones' prequel about Aegon Targaryen's conquest is in development. According to Variety, a US-based media house, 'Game of Thrones' can soon get a prequel based upon Aegon Targayen's conquest of Westeros as the channel intends large expansion.

The success of 'House of Dragons' has motivated HBO to develop another prequel for the 'GOT' series. The fans wait for details that are not disclosed yet. The discussion around the show is in the early stage with no writer being associated yet.

The development will be fast-tracked as HBO is eager to start the show. As per Variety, the major update includes the possibility of a feature film by HBO and Warner Bros that can later lead to the show.

The plot of the series will narrate how Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, with their massive army and three dragons will win six kingdoms in Westeros.