Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela exude love at baby shower ceremony

MUMBAI: 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela set some major couple goals at the latter's baby shower. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Upasana shared a reel video of her baby shower ceremony. The treat was arranged by Upasana's sisters, in which family and friends came together.

What drew the viewers' attention was the lovey-dovey moments between Ram and Upasana. The couple twinned in white. While Ram wore a white shirt teaming it up with white pants, Upasana was dressed in a white easy-breezy dress. They were seen spending time at the seashore amid family gatherings.

Sharing the video, Upasana captioned it, "Soooooo grateful... for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower."