New 'Barbie' posters introduce several Barbies and Kens

The poster also introduced the human characters from the film. America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, and Connor Swindells will be playing the characters.

Barbie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, is the first major film production during Mattel's current corporate era under CEO Ynon Kreiz. On a podcast last month, Gerwig confessed to being daunted by taking on the project.

According to Deadline, "It was terrifying. I think there's something about starting from that place where it's like, 'Well, anything is possible,'" Gerwig told singer-songwriter Dua Lipa in an episode of her podcast At Your Service. "It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?"

Gerwig added that she took the film on given the sense that the "terror" it was bringing upon her was of the "really interesting" variety -- that the film would challenge her in ways that would be productive.