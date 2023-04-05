Celebs extend birthday wishes to Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: On the occasion of actor Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, several celebs took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt wishes to the 'Pushpa' actor. Taking to Instagram, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Happy birthday @rashmika_mandanna I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true."

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to her twitter and wrote, "Happy to unveil the Common DP of @iamRashmika Happy Birthday in advance dear, have a great year ahead."

Director Venky Kudumula shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing my " only" heroine a very Happy Birthday! @iamRashmika."

Rashmika's 'Mission Majnu' co-actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a snap and captioned it, "Happy birthday @rashmika_mandanna Have the best year ahead, big love and hug!"

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia shared a video from the 'IPL 2023 Opening ceremony where both actors performed and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday, Rashmika! We didn't get any pictures but we surely got some great memories."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in the film 'Pushpa 2' opposite actor Allu Arjun and she recently announced her new project 'Rainbow'. Written and directed by Shantharuban 'Rainbow' also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.