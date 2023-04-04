Wikki-Nayan reveal kids’ pics, names; netizen go ga-ga

CHENNAI: Nearly six months after the birth of their twins Uyir and Ulagam, Kollywood’s power couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara revealed pictures and the full names of their babies on social media. The details became the talk of the town for all good reasons and were trending on Twitter too.

The babies have taken Nayanthara’s initials and Vignesh’s surnames, which was lauded by netizens. However, there have been several discussions about their middle names and here we have it for you. Uyir’s full name goes as Uyir Rudroneel N Shivan and Ulagam’s full name is Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. For the unversed, Uyir’s middle name Rudroneel (Rudhran+Neel) are the other names of lord Shiva. Ulag’s middle name Daiwik means “superhuman”.” Nayan and Vignesh are known to be a quirky couple and we hear from tinseltown that the names of Uyir and Ulagam was something that was decided on recently.

Fans of Nayan and Wikki have already made Uyir and Ulag their own and have been liking and sharing the pictures that the couple has posted on their social media handles. All we can say is, Uyirillamal Ulagillai, Ulagillamal Uyirilliai (What’s earth without life and What’s life without earth).