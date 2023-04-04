Salman, Venkatesh with Ram do revamped version of ‘Naatu Naatu’

MUMBAI: Superstars Salman Khan and Venkatesh have tightened their 'lungis' as they did a revamped version of the 'Naatu Naatu' hookstep with Ram Charan for the song 'Yentamma' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

'Yentamma' features Salman, Venkatesh and Ram in bright yellow shirts, white with gold bordered mundu and black boots. The song features Salman and Venkatesh with full swag dancing on the high powered song on stage.