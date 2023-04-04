Rashmika’s next is titled Rainbow

CHENNAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna will essay the lead role for the first time in a female-centric film titled Rainbow. Produced by SR Prabhu, under his banner Dream Warrior Pictures, KM. Bhaskaran is the cinematographer while Justin Prabhakaran will score the music. Talking about the film, Rashmika said, “For the first time I am playing as the protagonist where the story is shot from the girl’s perspective. I am so so excited to bring this character alive for all of you. Rainbow is definitely such a movie that will both entertain and excite you. The journey of the audience with the girl is going to be a crazy ride so bucket up all, this is going to be a fun ride.”

The movie will go on floors on April 7.