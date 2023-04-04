From ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to ‘Citadel’: List of April release

Watching a movie or a web series along with your loved ones is always a good option to spend some quality time. The new month will bring a slew of new flicks that you will not want to miss. From Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ here’s a list of movies and web series set to be released this month
Helmed by Farhad Samji the family entertainer film stars Salman Khan, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun.”
Web series starring Aparshakti Khurana, Dia Mirza, and Prosenjit Chatterjee in the lead roles and is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 7. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane the series is against the backdrop of the Golden Era of Bollywood. It is a layered drama that chronicles the lives of a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl and a refugee and the gambles they're willing to take in pursuit of their dreams and love.
3. Ponniyin Selvan 2
Director Mani Ratnam’s period action drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ will be out on April 28, 2023. The second part will take off from where it ended in the first part, where Ponniyin Selvan was facing his death as Queen Nandini (Aishwarya) jumps into the sea to save him. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipal, among others.
Starring actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in the lead roles the film will be out in theatres on April 7, 2023. ‘Gumraah', helmed by debutant Vardan Ketkar, is an official remake of the Telugu film 'Thadam' and marks Aditya’s first double role, whereas Mrunal will be seen portraying the role of a cop.
Web series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles the show is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28. The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh of the spy agency Citadel. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities after an accident, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android