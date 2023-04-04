Chris Hemsworth unveils 'Extraction 2' official trailer

In the trailer, the 'Avengers' actor shared a glimpse of a single-take-action sequence in which he could be seen fighting with the goons.

Soon after the 'Thor' actor shared the trailer of 'Extraction 2' fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Here comes the mighty Thor," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Wooow wooow y mas wooow."

"This looks so dope! I'm counting down the days," a user wrote.

"Finally The Wait Is Over This Movie Will Be Insane," a user wrote.

Helmed by Sam Hargrave, the film will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 16, 2023.

Released in 2020, 'Extraction' was a big hit. It featured black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) travelling to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord. At the end of the film, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) took a bullet to the neck while protecting the child. The climax made fans wonder if Tyler Rake survived.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was also a part of the first instalment of the film.

Upon its release, the film was viewed on Netflix by an estimated 90 million households.

Chris Hemsworth will reteam with director Sam Hargrave for 'Extraction 2' which is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo via their AGBO banner, from a script by 'Avengers: Endgame' filmmaker Joe Russo, who also penned the first instalment of the film.