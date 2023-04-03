Kajol's latest picture with hubby Ajay Devgn exudes pure love

MUMBAI: It's been close to three decades since Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot. And yet, after all these years, the couple continues to be one of India's most admired Bollywood couples.

Be it on-screen or off-screen, fans love to catch glimpses of the couple. Kajol, who is quite active on social media, often gives her fans a sneak peek into her love life. Ajay's 54th birthday was no exception.

On Sunday, Kajol treated fans to an adorable picture with Ajay.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol dropped the picture in which she is seen sharing smiles with Ajay.