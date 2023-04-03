Hombale films join hands with RCB as official digital partner

CHENNAI: Hombale films carry a legacy of producing some of the biggest blockbusters of the decade with films with KGF franchise and Kantara being the latest examples.

While the leading production house has ruled the big screens with their films, now the time has come when they will be bringing some seriously entertaining content for cricket lovers as they have announced a special partnership with the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as an official digital partner.

Marking this magnificent association, Hombale films took to their social media to share their excitement about joining hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as an official digital partner.