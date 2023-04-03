Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: A look at his best dance moves

MUMBAI: A man who is born to dance and it’s none other than Prabhu Deva. He dons many hats: actor, director, choreographer. He started his career at 15 assisting his dance director father Mugur Sundar.
It was his father, who encouraged him to pursue his dreams when he got failed in an examination. Since then he has been inspiring us with his impeccable and inimitable moves.
He is also considered as "homegrown Michael Jackson," as Prabhu Deva has always been inspired by the illustrious dancer.
As the actor turned 50 today, let’s look at his iconic dance numbers.
Muqabala Muqabala
Prabhu Deva's dance moves and captivating music by AR Rahman from the movie ‘Kaadhalan’ instantly won the hearts of the audience. This song still brings people to the dance floor even though it was released nearly three decades ago.
Urvashi Urvashi
This other song from the movie ‘Kaadhalan’, which was dubbed into Hindi as "Hum Se Hai Muqabala," is still remembered for Prabhu Deva's choreography. And mainly his incredible dance moves on the top of a bus.
Kay Sera Sera
Deva made a special appearance in this song from the movie 'Pukaar'. And he stole the limelight with his killer moves. His synchronised steps with Madhuri Dixit enthralled audiences. The dance was a visual treat for their fans.
Main Aisa Kyon Hoon?
Prabhu Deva won his second National Film Award for Best Choreography for Lakshya's ‘Mein Aisa Kyu Hoon’ song. For this, he worked with Hrithik Roshan, one of the best dancers of all time and duo created a masterpiece that became popular among young people. Source: Twitter
Saree ke Fall Sa
The dance moves bear Prabhu Deva’s signature marks in this song. And Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha did justice to this peppy entertaining track from his directorial film ‘R... Rajkumar’.
Go Go, Govinda
This is another peppy song where Prabhu Deva danced his heart out with actress Sonakshi Sinha. The simple, catchy moves and expressions made it a hit that it’s still played during festivals like Janmashtami.
Happy hour
How can we miss Prabhu Deva's tipsy performance with Varun Dhawan in the song ‘Happy hour’ from ‘ABCD 2’.
