Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: A look at his best dance moves

MUMBAI: A man who is born to dance and it’s none other than Prabhu Deva. He dons many hats: actor, director, choreographer. He started his career at 15 assisting his dance director father Mugur Sundar.

It was his father, who encouraged him to pursue his dreams when he got failed in an examination. Since then he has been inspiring us with his impeccable and inimitable moves.

He is also considered as "homegrown Michael Jackson," as Prabhu Deva has always been inspired by the illustrious dancer.

As the actor turned 50 today, let’s look at his iconic dance numbers.