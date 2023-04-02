Kichcha Sudeep pens note on taking break post ‘Vikrant Rona’ release

MUMBAI: Actor Kichcha Sudeep, on Sunday, shared a long clarification note on his break after the release of his film ‘Vikrant Rona’.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Makhkhi’ actor shared the note which reads, “A big hello to all my friends .. understand those tweets and memes etc, towards “Kichcha46″ (the way u all have called it). It makes me feel special and Loved. Thank u…Hence decided to give this small clarification. I took a break and this is my first break ever. I needed this break after VikrantRona, which was very tedious and strenuous amidst a severe covid time, and also the long schedule of BigBoss(OTT plus Tv). And the best way to enjoy my break was to do something that made me happy. Cricket surely is a sport that relaxes me and I’m happy in that zone. I was happy spending time wth KCC and with KB. I surely can say that it was a good break and a time well spent.”