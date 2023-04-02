'Hello Nanbas & Nanbis': Actor Vijay makes his Instagram debut

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay, who is shooting for the much-awaited Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial 'Leo' has now joined the Meta-owned platform Instagram on Sunday. His profile manager to garner 440K followers within an hour as soon as the news spread.
The actor took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of himself in what looks like a snap taken from the sets of 'Leo'. "Hello Nanbas & Nanbis," the post was captioned.
The actor is seen in a salt and pepper look in the post.
Vijay’s 67th film Leo marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master. Produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios and Jagadish Palanisamy, Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead while Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android