'Hello Nanbas & Nanbis': Actor Vijay makes his Instagram debut

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay, who is shooting for the much-awaited Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial 'Leo' has now joined the Meta-owned platform Instagram on Sunday. His profile manager to garner 440K followers within an hour as soon as the news spread.

The actor took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of himself in what looks like a snap taken from the sets of 'Leo'. "Hello Nanbas & Nanbis," the post was captioned.