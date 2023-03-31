Uncle you look cute: Vijay's little fan to him on a video call

CHENNAI: In every household, the kid has his/her way. If he/she pesters for a toy, it is granted; if he/she throws tantrums over an ice cream, they get it. How often do children wishing to talk to their favourite actor get their desires met?

One kid from Chennai's Pallavaram, who is a die-hard fan of actor Vijay wanted to talk to him. Guess what! She indeed managed to do so.

When she was put through on a call with Vijay, throughout the call the girl wringed her hands in shyness and excitement. When Vijay complimented that she looks cute, she returned the compliment saying he too looked cute.

Vijay's antics on screen has made him endearing to kids right from the beginning of his career to this date.

The video is widely being shared by the actor's fans on social media. People have been adoring Vijay's cute gesture.