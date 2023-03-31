Mark Antony's final schedule to resume soon

Vishal-Adhik Ravichandran’s Mark Antony is nearing final stages of completion. The film that went on floors in May last year has now moved to its last schedule. “The final schedule will be shot in a studio in the city and will progress at a rapid pace. Important sequences featuring Vishal and SJ Suryah will be filmed. With that Mark Antony will be wrapped up in the last week of April before moving into post-production stages,” a source close to the film told DT Next. With this SJ Suryah will join the sets of Jigarthanda 2 while Vishal will begin his film with Hari after a brief break.