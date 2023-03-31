I've made it: Rashmika super-excited ahead of IPL opening ceremony

MUMBAI: The stage is set for the grand opening of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The new sensation of the tinsel town Rashmika Mandanna will be performing for the inaugural ceremony of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 31.

Rashmika will be joining Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh for the event.

Sharing the news with fans, Rashmika posted on Instagram, “Get ready for a dazzling and unforgettable evening…@rashmika_mandanna will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium!”