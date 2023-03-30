The Cholas are back in a stunning way with PS2 audio and trailer launch

CHENNAI: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the city looked like a constellation as stars lined up for the audio and trailer launch of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. As usual, Mani Ratnam and Suhasini Mani Ratnam were the firsts to arrive at the venue. Mani Ratnam looked at the grand stage that was setup for the event as singers Shakthisree Gopalan, Nakhul Abhyankar and drummer Sivamani were seen rehearsing their performances.
The cast members started arriving and most of them had fun time with the 360 degree camera before heading to the photo and video booths. Jayam Ravi was seen in a black kurta and Karthi was seen in a traditional attire.
Dressed in a blue saree, Trisha grabbed the attention. Aishwarya Lekshmi looked stunning in an ivory mirror work lehenga and Sobitha was dressed in baby pink saree. The evening got bigger and better as Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman and Silambarasan took the stage.
