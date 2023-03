Cinema

Ponniyin Selvan 2 audio & trailer launch live: Trailer to be out at 9:30 pm

The trailer and audio launch of the most-awaited Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 is to be held today at Nehru Stadium, Chennai. 'UlagaNayagan' Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR are likely to grace the event. The second part of the magnum opus will hit the big screens on April 28. Watch this space for interesting updates: