Teaser of Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Garmi' is out

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia is all set to come up with a new web series titled 'Garmi'. Tigmanshu is best known for directing 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'.

Garmi is the story of Arvind Shukla, a young man who moves out of his hometown with aspirations to become a civil servant. He stumbles into the world of college politics, powerplay and crime.