SSR is brand ambassador of big-screen entertainment: Nani

CHENNAI: Masses or classes, S S Rajamouli’s hold on the audience transcends barriers, says actor Nani, who describes the “RRR” director as the ultimate “brand ambassador” of big-screen entertainment. While the phenomenal response to “RRR” may have made Rajamouli a force to reckon with internationally, the actor said he is not surprised by the world cinema circuit embracing the master filmmaker with open arms.

Nani collaborated with the director on the 2012 Telugu-Tamil sleeper hit “Eega”, better known as “Makkhi” to Hindi-speaking audiences. “His vision is something else for big screen entertainment, there is no other brand ambassador.

The entire theatrical experience should thank Rajamouli sir because he is the one who believes in big-screen entertainment,” the 39-year-old actor told in an interview here. When it comes to having a finger on the pulse of the viewers, Nani said, Rajamouli’s acumen is unparalleled. “He does it so well that it crosses language barriers, countries, or it doesn’t have the limitation of an audience of this or that kind... There is a multiplex or single-screen audience, masses and classes... All of them rush to theatres when it is his film. His eye for understanding the pulse of the audience is on a different level altogether,” he added.