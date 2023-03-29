Cinema

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer brings visual grandeur with more drama

The first instalment of the Magnus opus was released worldwide on September 30 and opened to a positive response.
Screengrab from the trailer of PS 2
Screengrab from the trailer of PS 2Madras Talkies/Lyca Productions
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Finally, the wait is over as the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan-2 was released by actor Kamal Haasan with Mani Ratnam sharing the dias during the star-studded launch event that took place at Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

The production house, Lyca productions, took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "A world of glory, pride, and history welcomes you back! Here's the Trailer of #PS2 ▶ https://youtu.be/zGA3YMquv9g #CholasAreBack #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2Trailer #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @RedGiantMovies_ @Tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth @IMAX @primevideoIN." (sic)

The trailer opens up with a scene from part 1 where Arunmozhi Varman 'dies'. Then, the 3-minute-long glimpse follows the drama pinned around what happens next and how Cholas fight to win the throne.

Backed by Lyca Productions, PS-2 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha in lead roles. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography with the National award-winning art director Thota Tharani recreating the Chola era with his artwork for the two-part franchise. The second part is set to release on April 28.

The first instalment of the magnum opus was released worldwide on September 30 and opened to a positive response.

