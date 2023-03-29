Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer brings visual grandeur with more drama

The trailer opens up with a scene from part 1 where Arunmozhi Varman 'dies'. Then, the 3-minute-long glimpse follows the drama pinned around what happens next and how Cholas fight to win the throne.

Backed by Lyca Productions, PS-2 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha in lead roles. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography with the National award-winning art director Thota Tharani recreating the Chola era with his artwork for the two-part franchise. The second part is set to release on April 28.

The first instalment of the magnum opus was released worldwide on September 30 and opened to a positive response.