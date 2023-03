CHENNAI: Aga Naga from Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been embraced by music listeners across the state and even away from it. What does this response mean to you?

Every single opportunity to sing in AR Rahman sir’s music has been nothing short of a dream come true. I’m boundlessly grateful to Rahman sir for giving me the opportunity to sing Aga Naga - the love and response that I have been so lucky to receive has left me speechless. Words wouldn’t do justice to the emotions. I am grateful for all the love,support and most importantly the good vibes that so many have shared.

The BGM was a huge hit in part 1. What was your reaction when Rahman sir told you about the full version for part 2?

Let me spill the beans for you. The full length version of Aga Naga in Tamil was recorded in 2020 - well before the release of PS 1 - this was the first song I recorded in the studio after the lockdown. At the time I didn’t know that Rahman sir was going to be placing it in such an iconic moment in the Background Score in the film. I was informed about the portion of Aga Naga being placed in PS1 when the studio reached out to me, to schedule the recording of the one minute excerpt for all 5 languages - and as you can imagine I was thrilled beyond words. I still didn’t know where in the movie it was going to come till I watched PS1 in the theatres. And of course my heart skipped a beat when I experienced the iconic moment between Vandhiyathevan and Kunhavai on screen for the first time. For P.S.2 I have had the honour of recording the full length version in Telugu and Malayalam in addition to the Tamil version.

How excited are you to perform Aga Naga in Nehru Stadium on Thursday?

I am at a loss for words to express the excitement I’m feeling. It is always special to perform in Chennai and needless to say - the opportunity to share the stage with Rahman sir and that too for such an iconic moment in Indian cinema is beyond my wildest dreams.

Your collaborations with Rahman sir seem to get better with each song. What is the level of mutual understanding and what are your discussions like?

The journey of every single song that I have had the opportunity to record with A.R. Rahman sir has been different - musically, melodically, stylistically - the experience of recording the song and the process. No two songs have been the same and have been different and unique in their own way. I have had the opportunity to learn so much from Rahman sir - not just as a musician or as an artiste - but also as a human being - he has been such a huge inspiration. The sheer love, dedication and hard work that AR sir puts into his craft, and the pursuit of creating the magic he does - witnessing that firsthand is alchemy. I’ve had the opportunity to share conversations with Rahman sir with regards to music and design - which is something I’m boundlessly grateful for. I have had the honour of designing KM college of Music and Tech and had the opportunity to redesign the Live ensemble room at Panchathan. Regardless of whether the conversation is about music or ideas - I feel that Rahman sir is always pushing the boundaries and is redefining the box in addition to thinking outside the box. I’m forever in awe of the visionary that Rahman sir is.

Being an indie musician, how do you tune yourself to working with other musicians and the responsibility that you have when you come up with your own music?