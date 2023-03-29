Akil competes with real life racers for Racer

CHENNAI: Actor Akil Santhosh, who is known for his roles in Ponmagal Vanthaal and Irumbu Manithan will be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming Tamil film titled Racer. Directed by Sathish, produced by Hustlers Entertainment, the movie will be presented by Jenish of Action Reaction FIlms.

A source close to the movie unit said, “The story revolves around a father-son relationship. The protagonist dreams of becoming a bike racer. But his father is unable to afford one. However, with twists and turns the hero ends up competing in a race. What happens next is the crux of Racer.

For this, the makers constructed an exclusive bike race track in Pondicherry at a huge cost. Several races were shot in Yercaud. Also, some important scenes were shot in Chennai.” Lavanya plays the female lead and Barath composes the music. Prabhakar composes the music.