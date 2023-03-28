Chiranjeevi honours Oscar winners Rajamouli, Keeravani on Ram's bday

MUMBAI: Star Chiranjeevi honoured filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani at actor-son Ram Charan's birthday. He said that the win Telugus achieved for Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history.

Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram page to share pictures. The image shows Chiranjeevi handing over a big bouquet of flowers and shawl to honour Rajamouli and his wife. In the second picture, MM Keeravani and his wife are being honoured with a shawl and a bouquet.

Chiranjeevi wrote: "Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan�s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history."