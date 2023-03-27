Kamal to grace audio launch and release PS-2 trailer on March 29

CHENNAI: With less than 2 days for the most-awaited Ponniyin Selvan-2 audio and trailer launch, makers of the movie have confirmed that UlagaNayagan Kamal Haasan will grace the event on March 29 at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. In an official tweet made by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it was also mentioned that the actor will release the film's trailer.

Makers on the weekend announced that the film will have seven songs.

Earlier today, it was announced that Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the TN theatrical rights of PS 2.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha in lead roles.

AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography with the National award-winning art director Thota Tharani recreating the Chola era with his art work for the two-part franchise.