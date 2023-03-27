It’s official: Ponniyin Selvan 2 album to have seven songs

CHENNAI: The makers of Ponniyin Selvan 2 on Sunday released a glimpse video from the composing session where the Mozart of Madras AR Rahman is seen orchestrating a violin session for one of the songs from the album. In the video, it was also revealed that the second part of the magnum opus will have seven songs in it. While Aga Naga is sung by Shakthisree Gopalan, Chinmayi has crooned for a number, which can be seen in the video. As we had broke the news, the audio launch too has been confirmed to take place in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on March 29. The film will release on April 28. Ponniyin Selvan2 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha in lead roles