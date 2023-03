CHENNAI: An SUV entered our office and people went gaga over Nani as the actor, dressed in a white shirt, got down from the car and waved at people. Looking at all of them, Nani says, “I am overwhelmed with the reception I have got here. So many people are aware of Dasara and I can’t wait for you all to see it in theatres.

The posters of Dasara had Nani in a backdrop of Silk Smitha’s poster and a vintage bike in another. When asked if the story is set in the 80s. He says, “No. The story is predominantly set in the 90s and some portions from the modern day period. I play a guy from Veerlapally where there are coal mines. People there work in the mines and even women there booze before going to work.

The bar in the town is called ‘Silk’ bar and has a lifesize poster of her.” Nani has lost quite a few kilograms and we couldn’t resist but ask him about his fitness regime. “I lost weight only when I shot for Dasara,” he laughs. “The film was physically taxing and I understood the importance of fitness only when I shot for the movie,” he remarks. The movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and Nani lauds the filmmaker for his vision. “I have always encouraged debut filmmakers. It doesn’t really matter if they are seasoned or newbies. If I believe that the story has the potential and the director can execute it, I don’t think twice. Srikanth is amazing that way and he has made Dasara a relevant movie. Though it revolves around Veerlapally, a person down south in Tamil Nadu or anywhere in Karnataka can relate to it. That is Dasara’s biggest strength,” elaborates the actor.

Nani has a pan-Indian appeal with his films like Eega, Shyam Singha Roy, Jersey and V to name a few. “I don’t see myself as a pan-Indian actor. I also don’t believe in that term. I am an actor who is here to give people good films. Dasara will be one and we planned to release it across languages because the story is relevant and has come out well,” he adds.

The actor has been taking a stroll in the Marina beach and is happy to walk freely in public. “Chennai always felt home. Even when I shot for my straight Tamil film Veppam a few years ago it felt good to be here.

People have always showered love— when I came here to promote Shyam Singha Roy or Ante Sundaraniki, it has been close to my heart. Chennai too is my hometown,” he says with a huge smile. With several award-winning and commercially viable films in his filmography, we ask Nani to pick one film that should have a sequel and without a second thought, he says, “Eega. I have also discussed this with Rajamouli gaaru that he needs to make a sequel to Eega. However, I died in the first part. So, I don’t have a role in the second,” he nods and concludes as we walk to cut the cake and pose for our photographers.