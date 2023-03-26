Mollywood actor Innocent passes away at 75

CHENNAI: Mollywood actor and former Lok Sabha member Innocent has passed away. He was 75.
According to sources, the actor's health deteriorated after he suffered a fall. He was also diagnosed with cancer.
Known as the master of Thrissur slang, Innocent started off as a producer and later entertained audience through his humourous acting. In his illustrious career spanning four decades, he has acted in around 750 films. His role as a trepid person in Manichitrathazhu is worth remembering.
Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor mourned the actor's demise calling him "brilliantly inventive and gifted actor."
