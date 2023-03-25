S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' completes a year, still running housefull

MUMBAI : It's been an eventful year for S S Rajamouli's 'RRR'. The movie completed one year today since its release.

From the theatres to the stage of the 95th Academy Awards, 'RRR' has made India proud on the global stage scripting history after bagging the Oscar for Best Original Score.

To mark this occasion, the Instagram handle of the movie 'RRR', shared a post.

In the caption, it's written, "It's been a year since #RRRMovie was released and it is still running in theatres somewhere in the world, getting housefuls. This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout. #1YearOfHistoricalRRR