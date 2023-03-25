Manoj Bharathiraja to make his directorial debut featuring his dad

CHENNAI: Manoj Bharathiraja, actor and son of legendary director Bharathiraja is all set to make his directorial debut.

The movie will be produced by director Susienthiran under his Vennila Productions banner in which Bharathiraja plays the lead role.

The movie that will go on floors in April will have its music by GV Prakash.

The first look poster of the project will be unveiled by 10 prominent directors on March 31.