Veteran director Pradeep Sarkar cremated in Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the last time she met the director.

"Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that's his hand in the first frame... Such terrible news, we were to meet as soon as I got to Mumbai... My heart is sinking and I won't be able to cope with this shocking news," she tweeted.

Kangana was supposed to do a film titled 'Noti Binodini' with Pradeep Sarkar.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who made his big-screen debut in Pradeep's 'Mardaani', got emotional.

Taking to Instagram, he penned a lenghty note which read, "Woke up to the extremely sad news of passing away of Pradeep Dada. I will always remember him with eternal gratitude as the man who trusted me with Mardaani. He was a maestro whose experience and guidance gave me the confidence to act to my fullest potential in my debut film. He mentored and then gave me space to create a part and in this trust lay his genius. I remember being extremely nervous on day one of shoot. It was a production heavy day, we were holding up traffic and there were a 100 junior artists on set. An intimidating environment for a first timer. After my first take I waited with baited breath as he watched the monitor. After what seemed like an eternity, he yelled out for the entire set to hear, "that was great!". Just that validation from your first director still rings in my ears when I walk on to a set to this day. He was a visionary par excellence, ahead of his time. He lives on in the films he created. May he rest in peace."