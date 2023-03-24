Exclusive: Jai's next a triangle love story by Rohin

Cinema

Lyca Productions poster of their next project announcement
CHENNAI: Lyca Productions on Thursday came up with an official poster saying that their next project announcement will be made on Friday morning 10 am.

While movie buffs are eagerly awaiting an announcement, DT Next hears from industry sources that the makers will unveil the launch of Jai's next movie that will be directed by Rohin Venkatesan of Adhe Kangal fame.

"The movie will have Aishwarya Rajesh and Ssivada Nair playing the female lead. The movie is likely to go on floors later this month. The official announcement on the cast and crew will be made by the makers."

