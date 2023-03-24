Being fit was the key to go about my role in Viduthalai: Soori

CHENNAI: Soori has been the most talked about actor ever since Viduthalai’s trailer released. He plays the role of a cop named Kumaresan and as we tell him the traits we could get a glimpse of in the trailer, he says, “I should credit and thank director Vetrimaaran for the role. He told me three scripts and Viduthalai was the last among them. It turned out in such a way that he made this script with me,” says the actor.
Soori divulges more about the character and says that he plays the role of a cop named Kumaresan.
“Vetrimaaran said that he couldn’t think of anybody except me for the role of Kumaresan. His innocence was something the director saw in me. However, it was not only the innocence that the role required. It was much more than that. The amount of physical challenges that came with it was quite huge. Thankfully, my fitness played a key role in this. The conditions and the terrains we shot in wouldn’t have been possible if I was a notch less fitter than what I am now,” recalls Soori.
The actor says that with Viduthalai, he has completely emerged from being a comedian to a character artiste.
“The movie will showcase my potential as a character artiste. It wasn’t easy in the beginning. For the first couple of days, Soori, the comedian, emerged in a few places. I spoke to my alter ego and told him about how this is not a comedian role and kept him at bay. Then Vetrimaaran comforted me saying that I will just have to enact what he tells me to do and I did that. I am sure people will enjoy the movie,” he opens up.
Like every Vetrimaaran film, Viduthalai too will create an impact among the audience according to Soori. “Miga periya thaakam (Very huge impact). When I heard the story, several questions ran through my mind. As a low-level cop, he has certain limitations at work. But why does that happen? When someone can do good for people, why is there a hierarchy? Anybody can do good and it doesn’t have to be based on their designation. For me, it was easy to get into Kumaresan’s skin but difficult to get out of it. A bit of Kumaresan is still left in me,” he laughs.
Going ahead, Soori hasn’t restricted himself to character roles alone. “All I want is to be an actor and do good work. I was offered lead roles thrice before Viduthalai. But I turned them down because I was waiting for a script like this. Viduthalai Part 1 and 2 will show my complete potential,” he signs off.
