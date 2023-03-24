Being fit was the key to go about my role in Viduthalai: Soori

CHENNAI: Soori has been the most talked about actor ever since Viduthalai’s trailer released. He plays the role of a cop named Kumaresan and as we tell him the traits we could get a glimpse of in the trailer, he says, “I should credit and thank director Vetrimaaran for the role. He told me three scripts and Viduthalai was the last among them. It turned out in such a way that he made this script with me,” says the actor.

Soori divulges more about the character and says that he plays the role of a cop named Kumaresan.

“Vetrimaaran said that he couldn’t think of anybody except me for the role of Kumaresan. His innocence was something the director saw in me. However, it was not only the innocence that the role required. It was much more than that. The amount of physical challenges that came with it was quite huge. Thankfully, my fitness played a key role in this. The conditions and the terrains we shot in wouldn’t have been possible if I was a notch less fitter than what I am now,” recalls Soori.

The actor says that with Viduthalai, he has completely emerged from being a comedian to a character artiste.