(L to R) Ajith Kumar, Subramaniam & Mohini
Actor Ajith's father passes away of ill health at 84

If sources are to be trusted, he was suffering due to ill health for the last few years.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Renowned actor Ajith Kumar's father, Subramaniam passed away in Chennai on Friday morning due to prolonged illness. He was 85 years old.

Ajith's spokesperson told DTNext, "Mr Subramaniam suffered a stroke few years ago and was being looked after at his home with medical facilities. He passed away at 3 am on Friday morning."

Ajith was beside his father when the latter breathed his last.

It has been reported that the last rites will be held at Ajith's house in Besant Nagar.

More details awaited.

