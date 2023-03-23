Jr NTR, filmmaker Koratala Siva's pan-India film goes on floor

MUMBAI: Actor NTR Jr's next movie with director Koratala Siva has begun production, the makers announced Thursday.

The pan-India movie, which is Jr NTR's 30th project, is being produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts.

The makers hosted a grand 'muhurat' ceremony that was attended by filmmakers from across industries including S S Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, Mani Ratnam, Bhushan Kumar as well as actors Prakash Raj and Meka Srikanth.

Rajamouli, who recently directed Jr NTR in blockbuster movie "RRR", gave the first clap on stage, a press release said.

Production banner NTR Arts also shared the news on its social media handles.

"#NTR30Begins on a grand and an auspicious note #NTR30" the studio tweeted.

The untitled movie will also feature actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her debut in south cinema.

"Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30" Kapoor posted on Instagram along with a photo from the 'muhurat' ceremony.

Dubbed as a high-octane action drama, the untitled movie is set in the forgotten coastal lands of India.

Anirudh Ravichander is on board as music composer of the film, with R Rathnavelu as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as art director and Sreekar Prasad as editor.