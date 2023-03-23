Seven Screen Studios took to Twitter and wrote: “Hey Kashmir, we will miss you ❤️ It’s a wrap for #LEO Kashmir Schedule🔥 Surprise video loading at 6 PM on @SunTV YouTube channel. #KashmirScheduleWrap.”

Actors including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin shot their portions for the much-hyped film.

Leo marks the second collaboration of actor Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after ‘Master’.

The film also stars Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand and Sandy.