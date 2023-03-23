CHENNAI: Team Leo wrapped up its portions in Kashmir, according to a tweet by the makers.
The cast and crew recently shared on Twitter that they were safe after news on tremors in Jammu and Kashmir spread like wildfire.
Seven Screen Studios took to Twitter and wrote: “Hey Kashmir, we will miss you ❤️ It’s a wrap for #LEO Kashmir Schedule🔥 Surprise video loading at 6 PM on @SunTV YouTube channel. #KashmirScheduleWrap.”
Actors including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin shot their portions for the much-hyped film.
Leo marks the second collaboration of actor Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after ‘Master’.
The film also stars Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand and Sandy.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android