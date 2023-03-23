Birthday Special: A look at Kangana Ranaut’s best performances

It’s Kangana Ranaut’s 36th birthday today. She has marked a tremendous journey in Bollywood from making her debut with Anurag Basu's directorial 'Gangster' to being a director and producer. She has been showing her versatility with donning different roles.

With her acting skills, narrative preferences, and fearless personality over the course of an almost two-decade career, Kangana has been winning the hearts of the audience. So, to make this occasion, let’s look back at her best performance.

1.'Gangster'