Norwegian dance group Quick Style grooves to Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu'

NEW DELHI : Norwegian dance group Quick Style paid a tribute to the 'RRR' team by shaking a leg on the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu'

On Wednesday, Quick Style took to Instagram and dropped a video in which the boys are seen grooving to the catchy lyrics of the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

"The famous Naatu Naatu steps with a little Quickstyle remix...Congratulations on winning the Oscar's @alwaysramcharan & @jrntr," the all-male member group captioned the post.