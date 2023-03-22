Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first look from #NBK108 out on Ugadi

HYDERABAD : Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna has joined forces with successful director Anil Ravipudi for his latest project tentatively titled #NBK108.

On the festive occasion of Ugadi which is celebrated as Telugu New Year, the makers have released the star's first look from the movie which promises to be a mass entertainer.

They have released two posters that present Balakrishna in two different avatars.

Dressed in traditional attire, Balakrishna appears in a salt-and-pepper look in the first poster. He is shown wearing sacred threads on his neck and hand. There is a tattoo inked on Balakrishna's hand.