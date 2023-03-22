Hombale Films announces the commencement of Kantara 2

CHENNAI: Hombale Films has announced the prequel of Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty, which was one of the biggest breakout films that Indian cinema saw last year.
Kantara, a simple story from the rural Karnataka, went on to be lapped by people across India.
Taking to social media, Hombale films shared 'KANTARA WRITING BEGINS' creative wishing everybody a happy Ugadi. They further jotted down the caption writing -
“ಬರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಆದಿ… On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates”.
The news of Kantara finally being written has certainly come across as one of the most exciting ones and has amped everybody’s festive mood today.
Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.
