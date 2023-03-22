Hombale Films announces the commencement of Kantara 2

CHENNAI: Hombale Films has announced the prequel of Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty, which was one of the biggest breakout films that Indian cinema saw last year.

Kantara, a simple story from the rural Karnataka, went on to be lapped by people across India.

Taking to social media, Hombale films shared 'KANTARA WRITING BEGINS' creative wishing everybody a happy Ugadi. They further jotted down the caption writing -

“ಬರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಆದಿ… On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates”.