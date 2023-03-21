Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ books September 1 release

MUMBAI : The Hindi adaptation of the hit Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" will release in cinema halls across the world on September 1, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the remake is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the Suriya-starrer original, which premiered on Prime Video in November 2020.

Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian are partnering as producers on the Hindi film.

Abundantia Entertainment shared the release date of the currently untitled project on its official Twitter page.