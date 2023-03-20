Cinema

The Cholas are back: Ponniyin Selvan 2's Aga Naga is out now

The second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan is gearing up to hit screens on 28th April 2023
CHENNAI: The first single 'Aga Naga' from the second part of 'Ponniyin Selvan' sung by Shakthi Sree Gopalan and penned by Ilango Krishnan was released today.

The song releasing the lyrical video, the production house, Madras Talkies, took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, "The song that left you wanting more is out now Listen to #AgaNaga #RuaaRuaa #Aaganandhe #Akamalar & #Kirunage"

Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is expected to have only three songs and won’t be dance numbers.

The film has an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, among others.

AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography with the National award-winning art director Thota Tharani recreating the Chola era with his artwork for the two-part franchise.

The second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan is gearing up to hit screens on 28th April 2023.

