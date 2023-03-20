The Cholas are back: Ponniyin Selvan 2's Aga Naga is out now

Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is expected to have only three songs and won’t be dance numbers.

The film has an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, among others.

AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography with the National award-winning art director Thota Tharani recreating the Chola era with his artwork for the two-part franchise.

The second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan is gearing up to hit screens on 28th April 2023.