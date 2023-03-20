Lance Reddick's wife Stephanie emotional tribute to late actor

WASHINGTON: Actor Lance Reddick, best known for featuring in 'The Wire' and 'John Wick', passed away recently and while his friends and family are grieving his sudden demise, a lot of love has come for the bereaved family from across the corners - his fans and his industry peers.

During the difficult time, the late actor's wife Stephanie Reddick, who married the late actor in 2011, has shared a heartfelt post for him.

She took to the late actor's Instagram to pay quite an emotional tribute.

She wrote, "Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them. And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in a special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game.