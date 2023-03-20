Indian film 'Kantara' wins praise at UNHCR meet

GENEVA : Kannada blockbuster film 'Kantara' was screened at the Pathe Balexert theatre Geneva on March 17. An audience of about 220 people including the UN representatives, Heads of International Organisations from Germany, Brazil, UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development), ITU (International Telecommunication Union) WHO (World Health Organisation), Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Indian diaspora attended the screening. The audience gave a rapturous response to the film.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' followed the character of Rishab Shetty (who is also the director of the movie), playing the role of a Kambala champion, who had a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. The movie amalgamates myth, fiction, folklore and the local culture of Karnataka.

The Indian PR spoke about the production of multi-lingual films in India at the UN and also emphasized the fact that Kannada films are contributing 10 per cent to it.

The film shows the eternal tussle between man and forest. The film inspired people to be aware of environmental challenges.