Robo Shankar’s drastic weight loss sparks talk about his health

CHENNAI: Actor Robo Shankar is known for his weightlifting at the gym as much as he is known for his sense of humour.

Recently, a video of the actor in which he is seen half his size has shocked his fans and netizens. People started getting concerned about his health status as it clearly looked like an unusual weight loss. While a few sections of netizens commented that it was liposuction, others said that Robo Shankar is going through a serious health issue.

When we contacted the actor, he was unavailable. However, a source close to him told DT Next, “Robo Shankar was on a weight loss journey. While he was showing some good progress, he was affected by jaundice. As he has cut down on more food after hepatitis, he has lost some more weight. He is doing fine and is proactive while on his road to recovery.”

The actor was last seen in Cobra with Vikram and Kodai. He also plays an important role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.