Music Academy confers Bombay Jayashri with 'Sangita Kalanidhi' award

CHENNAI: The Music Academy on Sunday announced Sangita Kalanidhi and other awards for this year.

The executive committee has decided to award the Sangita Kalanidhi award to Indian Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri during the academic sessions of the 97th annual conference and concerts of The Music Academy to be held between December 15th, 2023 and January 1st, 2024, noted a press release.

Jayasri is known for her melodic and meditative style of singing and is recognized by a Padma Shri from the Government of India. She has also been training underprivileged children in music and contributing through her art to social causes.

Nritya Kalanithi award will be presented to Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari, who is a dancer and acharya par excellence of both Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, besides a gifted linguist, lyricist, and an accomplished nattuvanar. The dancer will receive the award at the inauguration of The Music Academy's 17th annual dance festival on January 3rd, 2024.

The release further mentioned that two artists were selected foe Sangita Kala Acharya. Palkulangara Ambika Devi, a Carnatic musician who has been performing for over 60 years and thought the music for three generations across the country and KS Kalidas, who is a senior mridangam vidwan, teacher, scholar and writer on music will receive the Sangita Kala Acharya awards.

A researcher in the field of classical music, dance and theatre Dr Arimalam S Padmanabhan has been chosen for the musicologist award. Those selected for the Sangita Kala Acharya, and the Musicologist awards will be receiving the same on Jan 1, 2024.