CHENNAI: The makers of Arivazhagan’s upcoming directorial Sabdham on Thursday announced that actor Simran is onboard the project.

Sabdham also marks her 50th project in a career that has spanned over two-and-a-half decades. Most importantly, Sabdham will also see Simran and Laila sharing screen space after 20 years.

The ever-gorgeous K’town women played female leads in Paarthen Rasithen and were seen in Pithamagan for the last time in 2003. This has excited the 90s movie buffs.

Sabdham has Lakshmi Menon playing the lead role with Thaman composing the music. Simran also has Andhagan alongside Prashanth and Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram. Meanwhile, Arivazhagan found success with the web series Tamil Rockerz and is awaiting the release of his directorial Borrder that stars Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra in lead roles.