Chitrangda Singh shares a glimpse of her first shot from 'Gaslight'

MUMBAI: Actress Chitrangda Singh shared a behind-the-scenes moment of her first shot from her upcoming film 'Gaslight'.

She shared that this is the "most complex" role she has played so far.

Chitrangda took to Twitter, where she shared a clip of her shooting for the film, which will release on March 31.

"My first day ! My first shot as Rukmani! #bts This is probably the most complex role I have played so far ..so special ! So grateful .. so excited," Chitrangda wrote as the caption.